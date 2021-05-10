Classic Champions League Comebacks

Most people say that the champions league is the second biggest soccer competition after the World Cup. And this claim cannot be further from the truth. UEFA established this tournament in the year 1955, but it was previously known as the European cup. However, this competition was rebranded in 1992 to what is currently known as the champions league.

Qualification to The Tournament

The champions league is a yearly tournament. Teams in the respective domestic leagues have to qualify for this competition. That is, the winners, first and second runners up, plus the fourth-placed teams, qualifies. The domestic leagues that participate in this competition include; the English premier league, the Italian Serie A, the German Bundesliga, the Spanish Laliga, the French Ligue 1, the Scottish premier league.

The competition involves both teams playing two ties. That is home and away, whereby elimination happens as the stages progress. As a fan, you can watch live matches even as you wager and play pgslot.

This prestigious competition has witnessed unforgettable football matches over the years. Let’s look at some of them:

Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester United (2018/19)

The matchup between these two great teams happened in the round of 16. In the first leg, PSG crashed Manchester united hopes as the away team defeated them by two goals. This defeat was Manchester’s first-ever two-goal defeat at home while competing in a European tournament.

On the return leg, the game ended with Paris saint Germain scoring one while Manchester three goals. Manchester having won on this night meant they had qualified to the quarter-finals stage based on the away rule.

Manchester united overturning the tie and proceeding was a remarkable feat. Only six other teams had managed to win and eliminate an opponent after having suffered a home defeat in a European competition. That is why many football fans cherish this comeback.

After the match, the then caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the team stuck to its plan and believed they would win on the night.

Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain (2016/17)

This match happened in the round of sixteen. It is one of the most unforgettable events in the history of football. In the first leg, PSG being the home team, whipped the visitors a total of four goals to nil. Having such a scoreline temporarily meant they had qualified for the quarter-finals.

However, come the second tie, Barcelona, now being the home team, overturn the four goals to win with six goals. PSG being the away team, scored one goal. That is, the tie ended six to one in favor of the Barcelona football club.

Due to these results, the match became the largest comeback in the history of the tournament. Worldwide the media described this game as incredible and astonishing since none had imagined it to end the way it did.

Liverpool vs Barcelona (2018/19)

This miracle of a match took place in the semi-finals stage. Barcelona being at their home ground, defeated Liverpool football club a total of three goals to none. Given the form and caliber of Barcelona players, none of the football fans and pundits could predict what transpired in the return leg.

Liverpool had an injury-plagued side with most of their dependable stars, such as Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino, unavailable. The Liverpool team took the lead on the night through Divock Origi. Their woes deepened when the ever-reliable Andy Robertson sustained an injury. The couch brought in Georginio Wijnaldum to fill the gap in the half-time. And this substitution was a genius move as the substitute scored twice in three minutes.

With the match at the 79th minute, the home team scored from a quickly taken corner. The overall aggregate was Liverpool FC’s four goals to Barcelona’s three goals making the former proceed to the finals.

Liverpool vs AC Milan (Final 2005)

This game was the final of the tournament between the two teams. Ac Milan was in better form going to the finals. They were the winner in the 2002/03 season. This team had the best players of that time, such as Paolo Maldini, who scored the quickest goal in a final in the competition’s history.

On the other hand, Liverpool FC had a not-so-good form having finished fifth in the domestic league. On the night, Ac Milan took the lead early and scored two more before the first half.

However, Liverpool was resilient enough to score three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half. The match ended three goals apiece at the end of the standard, plus extra minutes. The game had to go to the penalties, with Liverpool winning 3-2.

The champions league is a tournament that all football fans look forward to. And you can play pg slot as you enjoy the matches from the group stages until the winner’s crowning in the finals.