Conceicao expected to take Napoli job
Conor Clancy Date: 24th May 2021 at 1:44pm
Sergio Conceicao is expected to be ’s successor at ahead of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

Gattuso was dismissed by the Partenopei in somewhat controversial fashion on Sunday, mere minutes after their 1-1 draw at home to Hellas Verona – a result which meant they missed out on qualifying for the Champions League with Juventus taking their place in the top four.

Now, Corriere dello Sport are reporting that the Porto boss is set to take over at the .

“The coach will be presented [as Napoli boss] in the next few days,” Corriere dello Sport wrote on Monday.

Conceicao has experience of Serie A, having played in Italy with Lazio, Parma and . As a coach, though, the Napoli job will be the first experience he has had in Italian football.

The 46-year-old has been at Porto since 2017, and his side eliminated Juventus from the 2020/21 Champions League.

 

