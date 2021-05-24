Conceicao expected to take Napoli job

Sergio Conceicao is expected to be Gennaro Gattuso’s successor at Napoli ahead of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

Gattuso was dismissed by the Partenopei in somewhat controversial fashion on Sunday, mere minutes after their 1-1 draw at home to Hellas Verona – a result which meant they missed out on qualifying for the Champions League with Juventus taking their place in the top four.

Now, Corriere dello Sport are reporting that the Porto boss is set to take over at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“The coach will be presented [as Napoli boss] in the next few days,” Corriere dello Sport wrote on Monday.

Conceicao has experience of Serie A, having played in Italy with Lazio, Parma and Inter. As a coach, though, the Napoli job will be the first experience he has had in Italian football.

The 46-year-old has been at Porto since 2017, and his side eliminated Juventus from the 2020/21 Champions League.