Conte expected to leave Inter

There’s never a dull moment at Inter and now, after winning the club’s first Serie A title in 11 years, coach Antonio Conte looks set to walk away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Conte is reportedly far from pleased by Inter president Steven Zhang and Inter owner’s Suning decision to cut the club’s wage bill by up to 20 percent, and their need to earn close to €100 million from player sales. Conte, instead, believes that money needs to be spent to strengthen the squad.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the ex-Chelsea boss could leave the club by Thursday night, reporting that all that is left to decide is the terms of his contract’s termination.

The coach was informed of the club’s decision to make cuts on Saturday, the day before Inter lifted the Scudetto, and didn’t respond well to the news.

It’s expected that the pair will part ways imminently, and Conte will receive a payment of around €6 million.