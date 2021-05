Antonio Conte has weighed in on Jose Mourinho’s appointment as Roma manager.

The two managers became embroiled in a stunning war of words when in charge of Chelsea and Manchester United. At one point, Mourinho called Conte a 216;clown’ for his passionate touchline behavior and made reference to the Italian’s alleged match-fixing. Conte countered describing Mourinho as a ‘little man’ and a ‘fake’.

On Monday, Conte struck a more respectful tone telling Italia 1 that he was happy to see his old adversary back in Serie A.

“This is great news,” Conte said. “I wish him the best, except when he plays against Inter.

“A hug? Sure, there is respect. But, when there is competition, the Latin saying ‘your death, my life’ applies.”

It’s safe to say that Inter-Roma has suddenly become the most anticipated Serie A fixture next season.