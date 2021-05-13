Conte to remain silent until after discussions with Steven Zhang

Antonio Conte will not speak to the press until he has had serious discussions with the Inter president Steven Zhang about the club’s plans heading into the summer.

Conte refused to speak to the press ahead of the Roma game, which Inter won 3-1, as he didn’t want to discuss his future, or the club’s apparent need to drastically reduce the wage bill.

The financial difficulties that the club is facing have led many to question whether the coach will stick around. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, if the club wants to sell any of his star players and are unwilling to buy quality replacements, then Conte could decide to leave.

Considering Conte has finally ended Juventus’ nine-year dominance by bringing the Scudetto to Inter, it’s not unreasonable of him to want financial backing in the transfer window. If they can retain their best players and add one or two new signings, Inter have an opportunity to fight for Champions League glory next season.