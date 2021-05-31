Coppa Italia final was an audition to be Juventus’ closest challengers

The domination that Juventus have exercised over Serie A Femminile this season is quite literally unprecedented. By winning all 22 of their games, they became the first men’s or women’s team to win every league game of a season in the three points for a win era.

That makes it inconceivable to think that anyone other than the Bianconere are going to mount a credible title challenge when the 2021/22 season rolls around.

There are a few reasons beginning to gather now though that suggest chasing Juve is not a futile endeavour. The main reason is that this season’s Coppa Italia final was contested between Roma and AC Milan, who finished fifth and second in the table respectively.

It’s not unfair to expect a team that is capable of winning 22 straight league games to also win the domestic cup, but Juve came unstuck against Roma in the semi-final.

Another factor that may give rival fans hope of a weaker Juve next season is that the woman who’s been behind the four straight title wins, Rita Guarino, is ending her time as head coach. It’s not yet clear who will take over, but ex-Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro appears to be the most likely successor.

Montemurro is a very decorated and talented coach, but there’s always the chance that it may take a season of transition for Juve to reach the same levels they exhibited this season. The team has been very settled under Guarino so her departure could cause greater problems than expected.

Including Roma and Milan, there are four teams who will all feel they are in a great position to capitalise on any potential. Milan’s achievements in the league this season have gone under the radar because of Juve’s incredible feat, but up until an end of season wobble, the Rossonere had won every game they played that wasn’t against Juve.

Marija’s @ASRomaWomen just made it into the Coppa Italia final. That silverware she was speaking of might be about to show it’s face… https://t.co/F6OJXrxehU — Euan Burns (@burns_euan) April 25, 2021

As was mentioned in Forza Italian Football’s exclusive interview with Roma forward Marija Banusic, the Giallorosse are a side who are convinced they have what it takes to mount a title challenge in the very near future. There is talent throughout the squad, they just need to have a more consistent campaign. They can carry forward with them the knowledge that they’re the only Italian team to beat Juve this season.

After triumphing over Milan on penalties in the Coppa Italia final, Roma will arguably be the most confident side heading into the new campaign. The game was entertaining, but there was very little to choose between the two sides, hence the scoreline still being 0-0 after 120 minutes.

The two other teams who might want to stake a claim next season are Sassuolo and Fiorentina. The former were unlucky not to pip Milan to second place, which would have secured Champions League football for the Neroverde.

Fiorentina meanwhile finished the season with four straight victories, and they started to look every bit as good as the likes of Sassuolo and Milan. Their fine form meant they actually snatched fourth place away from Roma, who clearly had their mind on the Coppa Italia final as the season came to a close.