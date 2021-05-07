Coppa Italia reforms face backlash: After the anti-Super League revolt, the prank of the Coppa has come

The proposed reform of the Coppa Italia continues to cause controversy in Italy, with the domestic cup competition possibly reducing to just 40 participating teams from 2021/22.

With the reforms to mean only Serie A and Serie B clubs will take part in the tournament, clubs in Serie C and Serie D have been left feeling frustrated and excluded.

“The Coppa Italia for a select few,” wrote Corriere del Mezzogiorno on Friday, adding that Serie C clubs are protesting the proposals.

“After the anti-Super League revolt, the prank of the Coppa Italia has come.”

The publication cited Bari’s fairytale story of 1983/84 which “is still spoken of in the Apulian capital” as one argument against the new structure. Then, Bari were in Serie C1 and managed to beat Juventus and Fiorentina en route to the semi-finals, where they were beaten over two legs by Hellas Verona.

Then, the tournament began with eight groups of six teams. Each side faced the others in their group once, with the top two then advancing to the Round of 16.

Bari finished second behind Juventus in Group 2 before eliminating La Vecchia Signora in the Round of 16. Lazio finished third in that same group, ahead of Catanzaro, Perugia and Taranto.