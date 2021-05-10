Cristiano and Juventus criticised: No guts, no game, no identity

Juventus were embarrassed in a 3-0 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday, and Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t escaped criticism despite almost disappearing on the night.

Andrea Pirlo’s side looked a long way away from being a team capable of playing in the Champions League, and that loss might well spell the end of their chances of finishing in the top four.

“No guts, no game, no identity,” lamented La Gazzetta dello Sport, while also talking about “the ghost of Cristiano Ronaldo” as the Portuguese didn’t manage a single touch in Milan’s box in the first half.

No shots on target

Cristiano Ronaldo went completely unnoticed and didn’t manage a single shot on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal. He had two shots, but none were on target.

“He wandered around without finding space, despite having [Alvaro] Morata by his side,” La Gazzetta dello Sport added.

An uncertain future

The forward’s future is anything but clear. A lot has been said and written about his situation in recent months, and the doubts only grow with every week that passes.

Cristiano is under contract until June 2022, but reports have suggested that he might look to return to Manchester United, with Jorge Mendes having had contact with the Premier League side.

Other reports have said that he could return to Sporting Clube de Portugal to finish his career, which is a decision his family would be supportive of.