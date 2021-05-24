Cristiano Ronaldo fuels Juventus exit rumours

Rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus future just won’t go away, and the Portuguese’s time in Turin could be reaching its end this summer.

Cristiano ended the 2020/21 season as Capocannoniere, but has been visibly unhappy in the season’s final weeks. On top of that, there has been speculation that Jorge Mendes had been working on a move to take the player back to either Manchester United or Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Now, following the Serie A season’s conclusion on Sunday, the No.7 posted on Instagram, and some are suggesting that it could be his way of signing off at the club.

“The life and career of any top player are made of ups and downs,” Cristiano wrote on Instagram. “Year after year, we face fantastic teams, with extraordinary players and ambitious goals, so we always have to give our best to keep ourselves at excellence levels.

“This year we couldn’t win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well-deserved title. However, I have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms. The Supercoppa Italiana, the Coppa Italia and the Serie A Top Capocannoniere trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win.

“With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be MVP and Capocannoniere in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and its very own football culture.

“I’ve already said that I don’t chase records, records chase me. For those who don’t understand what I mean by this, it’s very simple: football is a collective game, but it is through individual overcoming that we help our teams achieve their goals.

“It is always looking for more and more on the field, working more and more off the field, that records eventually emerge and collective titles become inevitable, some being the natural consequence of the other.