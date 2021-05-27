Cristiano Ronaldo tells Juventus teammates he wants to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo expects to be on the move this summer, with the Portuguese reportedly believing that his time at Juventus has come to an end.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has been visibly unhappy in Turin in recent months, often showing his frustration on the pitch during and after games. Now, and with Massimiliano Allegri ready to return as coach, it looks as though he is set to leave the Allianz Stadium.

According to Il Messaggero, Ronaldo has told his Juventus teammates that he wants to leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United and Sporting Clube de Portugal – both former clubs of the player – have been linked with a move for the 36-year-old.

During his three years in Turin, Ronaldo has scored 101 goals and provided 22 assists in all competitions for La Vecchia Signora.