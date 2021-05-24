De Roon handed four-game ban

Marten de Roon has picked up a four-game ban for losing his cool in stoppage time as Atalanta lost to AC Milan on Sunday.

The Rossoneri ran out 2-0 winners in Bergamo, clinching second place at Atalanta’s expense in the process, and the Dutchman’s allowed his anger to get the better of him.

With Milan given their second penalty of the game for a Robin Gosens handball, De Roon saw red. Having reacted angrily to the decision, the midfielder was shown a red card.

It has been said that De Roon struck an opponent, and as he left the field he seemed to make contact with the referee, shouldering him as he passed.

De Roon has also been fined €10,000 and will now miss the first four rounds of the 2021/22 season.