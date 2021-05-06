De Zerbi edges closer to Sassuolo exit

Roberto De Zerbi is edging ever closer to a move to Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk as he looks to challenge himself elsewhere.

Although Sassuolo would love to hold onto their coach, it appears as though he would like to expand his repertoire and the Ukrainian Super League seems to be his next destination even if he guides his current team to a place in the newly-formed UEFA Conference League with a seventh-place finish.

The 41-year-old coach, who is likely a target for a lot of clubs after the way he’s turned the Neroverdi into one of Italy’s, if not Europe’s most attractive teams to watch, would earn €2 million over three years in Ukraine, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Should he decide to walk away from his post in search of pastures new, Sassuolo would look to line up a replacement from within Italy.

The man who would most likely be the main target is Spezia’s Vincenzo Italiano, who is still in the middle of a more than important assignment; trying to secure the Ligurian team’s survival in Serie A.

The 43-year-old manager has another year on his contract, meaning that compensation would need to be paid to his current club and if that puts Sassuolo off then Luca Gotti of Udinese could be another option to replace the outgoing De Zerbi.