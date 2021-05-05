Donnarumma looking forward to AC Milan fans’ return

Gianluigi Donnarumma has moved to thaw the growing tensions between him and AC Milan fans.

The goalkeeper’s contract renewal saga continues to drag on, infuriating the ultras of the Curva Sud. The situation reached boiling point on Saturday, when fans confronted Donnarumma at Milan’s training ground, allegedly demanding he sign a new contract or not play in the key clash with Juventus at weekend.

Speaking on a live broadcast on Monday with Justees Twitch channel, the 22-year-old attempted to build bridges with the fans.

“The fans help you in times of difficulty,” Donnarumma said. “You also need to be able to bear criticism even when things are not going well. They definitely give you something more.”

“Unfortunately they haven’t been there lately but when they are they give you a lot. In times of difficulty they can give you that adrenaline to push and to bring home the result. In this period they are not there and we are waiting for them.”