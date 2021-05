Empoli sealed their return to Serie A on Tuesday with a 4-0 hammering of Cosenza.

Leonardo Mancuso, Andrea La Mantia (tw0) and Nedim Bajrami were all on the scoresheet for the Tuscans as they ran riot to secure their place in the top flight for 2021/22.

Empoli were relegated on the final day of the 2018/19 season, finishing level on 38 points with Genoa in 17th.

They have been top of Serie B for some time now, and their promotion has been all but confirmed for a number of weeks.