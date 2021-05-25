Europa League final 2021: Date, time, and when and where to watch Villarreal vs Manchester United

England take on Spain as Villarreal face Manchester United in Wednesday night’s Europa League final.

The game will be the fifth UEFA Cup or Europa League final this century that sees a Spanish side face an English team, and history bodes well for Villarreal. Only in 2000/01 did an English team get the better of a Spanish opponent in the final, with Liverpool edging Alves then. Since, Sevilla have beaten Middlesbrough, Atletico Madrid have beaten Fulham and, most recently, Sevilla beat Liverpool in 2016.

Villarreal topped a relatively kind group, but have beaten Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal to reach the final.

Manchester United, meanwhile, fell into the competition at the knockout stages from the Champions League. Since, they’ve had to overcome Real Sociedad, Granada and Roma.

Where will the game be played?

Villarreal and Manchester United will face off at the Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland.

When is the Europa League final?

Kick off is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 at 21:00 CEST, meaning 15:00 ET and 12:00 PT.

Where can the game be watched?

You can watch the game in the United States on CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, and Paramount+.