Fernandes: I was watching Serie A, I didn’t know about the protests

Bruno Fernandes had admitted that he wasn’t aware of the protests of Manchester United fans ahead of last Sunday’s postponed Premier League clash between the Red Devils and Liverpool, because he was watching Serie A.

As rage took over a small set of United fans who burst into Old Trafford to proclaim their disdain towards the club’s owners, the former Sampdoria star was tucked up in his hotel room enjoying the clash between another of his former clubs, Udinese, and Juventus.

The Premier League game was eventually called off as Manchester United fans’ protests succeeded, but Fernandes was happily watching two of his former Serie A adversaries as Serie A continues to entertain.

“I was in my room watching Udinese-Juventus,” the Portuguese midfielder said in a press conference, asked what he thought of the scenes in Manchester.

Fernandes went on to express his opinions on a situation that rocked the English game over the weekend, although he seemed largely unconcerned.

“The fans have the right to express themselves and they were doing what they thought was the correct thing to do,” he said.

“We [the Manchester United players] just think about playing football and doing our best for the team.

“We had to follow the security measures. I don’t know if any of the other players left the hotel, but I think they didn’t, and I certainly didn’t.”