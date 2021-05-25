Fiorentina appoint Gattuso

Fiorentina appoint Gattuso
Conor Clancy Date: 25th May 2021 at 4:50pm
Written by:

Fiorentina have appointed Gennaro as their new coach after the ’s dismissal at Napoli.

Following the Partenopei’s failure to reach the Champions League on the final day of the 2020/21 Serie season – as they drew 1-1 with Verona – Gattuso was swiftly by Aurelio De Laurentiis, not lasting more than a couple of hours after the season’s end.

He has, though, landed on his feet and has been given the job at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

were on the lookout for a new coach after Giuseppe ’s departure. Iachini himself had been sacked during the 2020/21 season to be replaced by Cesare Prandelli, but personal problems saw the ex-Italy boss leave and Iachini returned.

 

Related articles