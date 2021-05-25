Fiorentina appoint Gattuso

Fiorentina have appointed Gennaro Gattuso as their new coach after the Italian’s dismissal at Napoli.

Following the Partenopei’s failure to reach the Champions League on the final day of the 2020/21 Serie A season – as they drew 1-1 with Hellas Verona – Gattuso was swiftly sacked by Aurelio De Laurentiis, not lasting more than a couple of hours after the season’s end.

He has, though, landed on his feet and has been given the job at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

La Viola were on the lookout for a new coach after Giuseppe Iachini’s departure. Iachini himself had been sacked during the 2020/21 season to be replaced by Cesare Prandelli, but personal problems saw the ex-Italy boss leave and Iachini returned.