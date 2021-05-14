Fiorentina president puts club up for sale

Rocco Commisso has announced that he has put Fiorentina up for sale less than two years after he purchased the club.

The Italian-American businessman bought the Gigliati from the Della Valle family in June 2019, but he has often encountered a number of difficulties during his presidency, especially with the local council regarding a new stadium for the Viola.

“The Spezia owner paid €22 million,” Commisso said in his press conference.

“The Della Valles paid nothing to purchase Fiorentina, same with Aurelio De Laurentiis and Claudio Lotito at their clubs. And how much did the owner of Parma pay? About €60m.

“I instead spent real money. I made debts in America and I brought the money. Now it’s enough. I have the intention to put Fiorentina up for sale.

“I spent €170m to buy it. Then €80m to rebuild it, then another €85m for the sports centre.

“I want to go back to America and sell Fiorentina to Florentines, to those who have money.

“This offer ends within ten days. I export the Fiorentina brand to the USA, I promote it, and here in Florence there are only attacks on me. Why?”