Former Juventus coaches tipped to replace Inzaghi at Lazio

Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri are reportedly candidates to replace Simone Inzaghi as Lazio coach.

The 45-year-old is reluctant to sign a contract renewal with the Biancocelesti and he is expected to vacate his position as senior coach after five seasons.

According to Corriere della Sera, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has his eyes on two former Juventus tacticians to succeed Inzaghi.

Lotito had lunch with Allegri recently, and although the rapport between the two is great, a deal would be complicated due to the 53-year-old’s wage demands and coaching ambitions.

It is probable that the Aquile president will turn to Sarri, and despite not having had a meeting with the former Napoli and Chelsea coach, the Roman club might have a better chance luring him instead.

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is another candidate due to his past as a Lazio player but sporting director Igli Tare is apparently not keen on hiring him.