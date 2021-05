Walter Novellino has backed Jose Mourinho to succeed at Roma and his abilities as a tactician should not be questioned despite a disappointing spell in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 58-year-old will be replacing his Portuguese compatriot Paulo Fonseca at the end of the 2020/21 season and the former Sampdoria and Torino coach is confident that 216;The Special One’ can get his coaching career back on track.

“I feel sorry for Fonseca, who is a good coach in my opinion,” Novellino told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“Mourinho has won everything. What’s to say? He is a motivator, a great man, and surely, he will do well at Roma.

“It happens for some years that you do not do well but his skill is not in question.”

This will not be Mourinho’s first coaching experience in Serie A as he was in charge of Inter from 2009 until 2010. During his tenure with the Nerazzurri, he won two Italian league titles, a Coppa Italia, and the 2010 Champions League Final against German giants Bayern Munich.