Gattuso can’t wait to leave Napoli

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso can’t wait to see the back of the club, mostly due to his terrible relationship with the club’s owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The 43-year-old coach wouldn’t even go back on his decision to walk away at the end of this season, even if De Laurentiis decided to offer a better deal, although the two aren’t on talking terms.

The Napoli president still hasn’t contacted Gattuso, despite the coach’s great results of late, with the club in pole position to grab a place in next season’s Champions League, but not even that could change the situation, according to Il Mattino.

The Partenopei defeated Udinese 5-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday night and are presently sitting in fourth place in Serie A, one point above Juventus and two behind both Atalanta and Milan in second and third respectively.

Gattuso has to take his team to face Fiorentina away followed by their last game of the season at home to Hellas Verona, after which Gattuso has demanded a face-to-face with De Laurentiis.

A meeting which could last mere minutes and Gattuso could potentially walk away with his head held high after securing what once seemed an unlikely place in the top four.