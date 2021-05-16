Genoa 3-4 Atalanta | Goals and highlights | Tense finish at Marassi

Atalanta booked their place in the Champions League for a third consecutive season by beating Genoa 4-3 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday afternoon.

What looked to be an easy day’s work for La Dea turned into a nailbiting finish for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, as they saw a three-goal lead fade away in a chaotic second half, having seen Player of the Match Duvan Zapata, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Robin Gosens give them a comfortable first-half lead.

Eldor Shomurodov scored twice in the second half though, as did Goran Pandev, but Mario Pasalic’s goal after the break was enough to confirm a top-four finish for Atalanta.