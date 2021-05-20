Giroud top of Milan’s wish list

AC Milan have set their sights on Olivier Giroud as they begin their hunt for a star signing to lead the line next season.

The Chelsea forward would be to Milan what Romelu Lukaku is to Inter as Stefano Pioli looks to emulate the Rossoneri’s rivals by buying a tall, strong striker to spearhead their attack.

The 34-year-old Frenchman is to be tempted by a €3.5 million a year contract that will run for two years, according to Tuttosport.

However, Lazio are also keen on the forward – who has scored four goals in 17 Premier League appearances this term – while it’s not unthinkable that Antonio Conte could also see him as a replacement for Lukaku or Lautaro Martinez, should one of their sysrts be tempted away.

No contact has been made with the player’s agent as of yet but the ball is likely to start rolling in the near future.