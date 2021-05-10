Gravina threatens to kick Juventus out of Serie A

Italian Football Federation – FIGC – president Gabriele Gravina has doubled down on his threats to remove Juventus from Serie A should they fail to walk away from the Super League.

Juventus, along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, are one of three of the 12 original founding clubs yet to distance themselves from the failed project. The three issued a statement over the weekend again expressing their belief that a reform of European football is needed.

“If Juventus don’t respect the rules, they will be out for us as well,” Gravina said at an event in Naples, as reported by ANSA.

“They will be excluded from Serie A at the time of the registration for next season if they have not withdrawn from the Super League.”

An anti-Super League clause had already been added to the FIGC’s regulations. It states that, from June 21 on, any clubs wanting to form a breakaway league like the recently failed Super League will not be let to play in Serie A.

“Those who feel they have to participate in competitions not authorised by the FIGC, FIFA, or UEFA will lose their affiliation,” Gravina said at the end of April. “This rule applies to national licenses. It’s clear that, if by June 21 someone should want to participate in competitions of a private nature, they will not take part in our league.”

Curiously, the new rule was approved unanimously by the FIGC council, which includes Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta.