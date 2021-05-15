Graziani: Gattuso would be a luxury for Fiorentina

Former Fiorentina forward and coach Francesco Graziani has said that Gennaro Gattuso would be a great coach for the Gigliati to appoint if he does not remain at Napoli beyond the 2020/21 season.

The Partenopei tactician could be replaced by Luciano Spalletti at the end of the campaign while the Viola are searching for a replacement for Giuseppe Iachini.

If Fiorentina are able to appoint Gattuso, it would be a remarkable acquisition considering that the Tuscans have struggled for survival while Napoli are close to securing a Champions League spot.

“If Gattuso arrives as coach, it is a good thing, indeed a luxury to have him,” Graziani told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“He has character, personality, he is not obsessed with tactics and this in particular is important.

“It seems to me that this year, even in difficult times, he has done an extraordinary job juggling personal situations and those related to injuries as well as COVID-19.

“If he brings home a Champions League place, he should be applauded.”