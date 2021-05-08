Hungary coach defends Gattuso

Marco Rossi has come to the defence of under fire Napoli tactician Gennaro Gattuso and he expects the Partenopei to secure a Champions League spot.

The 56-year-old spent most of his playing career at Brescia and Sampdoria, and he currently coaches the Hungarian national team, who will be participating in the up-and-coming European Championship.

However, he still lives in Italy and he has been following the progress of Napoli under Gattuso throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

“I live in Naples and I follow the events of the Azzurri,” Rossi told Radio CRC. “Gattuso has worked wonderfully, in spite of the many problems that he has faced.

“Anyone who thought that he should be ahead of Inter is not feeling well. Now they are playing well and are in the fight for the Champions League.

“I believe that at the end of the season, they will accompany Inter, Atalanta, and Juventus in Europe with the big boys. AC Milan are at risk of missing out.”