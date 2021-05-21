Iachini pens letter thanking Fiorentina ahead of exit

Fiorentina coach Giuseppe Iachini will be leaving I Gigliati at the end of the 2020/21 season and he wrote an open letter to thank everyone involved at the club.

The 57-year-old had been sacked in November 2020 but he was brought back to Florence in March after Cesare Prandelli resigned and he was able to guide the club to Serie A safety.

“My work in Florence comes to an end with the last match of the season and as I say goodbye to a city and a club that I love, I feel the need to share a few thoughts and heartfelt thank yous,” Iachini said on the club’s official website.

“I have always believed that people and passion are key to success and thanks to my upbringing I am used to earning everything I obtain on the pitch through hard work and my dedication to the cause.

“I believe I have achieved the goals I was set despite the enormous difficulties which prevented us from working continuously, by which I mean the early interruption of our working relationship and the pandemic especially, which deprived us of our 12th man – our fans.

“Knowing that I have once again given my all for our beloved FIORENTINA gives me a sense of serenity, even when it comes to saying goodbye.

“I would like to thank president Rocco Commisso for the faith he has shown in me on more than one occasion, everyone at the club, the coaching and medical staff, the kit men, and everyone who works in close contact with the team for the assiduity, dedication and commitment they have always demonstrated.

“I wish a fond farewell to all the players. Together we experienced a difficult chapter in our personal lives because of COVID-19, which caused pain but also established a bond that will never be broken. They have always shown professionalism and commitment to the glorious Viola shirt, which comes with great responsibility.

“Finally, I want to thank everyone connected with the club and send my warmest regards to all those who love the VIOLA JERSEY unconditionally and who once again SUPPORTED ME, REPAYING ME FOR MY EFFORTS AND MAKING ME FEEL, AS I AM, LIKE “ONE OF THEM”.

“Best of luck to you all for a glorious future.

“Beppe Iachini.”

Fiorentina will play Crotone away on Saturday evening in the final round of the 2020/21 Serie A season.