Immobile rescues Lazio at the death

Lazio secured a 1-0 win over already relegated Parma at the Stadio Olimpico Serie A on Wednesday evening.

Ciro Immobile was the hero for Aquile as grabbed the only goal of the game in the 95th minute, just as it appeared to be heading for a stalemate. The win keeps Lazio in with a slender chance of a climbing into the top four, as they look to edge into Champions League qualification.

A slow start saw neither team able to create much of note, and both struggled to get a foothold in the game.

With 32 minutes gone Lazio finally created a meaningful opportunity, as Luis Alberto crashed a shot against the crossbar after being superbly played through by Immobile.

The home side continued to press forward for the remainder of the first half but could not find a way through Parma’s defence.

Parma had their real first chance just after the interval when Juan Brunetta’s deflected shot hit the post, and Riccardo Gagliolo follow up effort produced a good save from Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi looked to inject some dynamism into his team with multiple substitutions, but his side were laboured until deep into stoppage time, as they finally forced a winner.

Immobile pounced on a loose ball and fired into the back of the net to give Lazio a huge win and keep their Champions league hopes alive, whilst Parma remain just two points clear of bottom club Crotone, having played a game more.