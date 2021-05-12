Immobile rescues Lazio at the death

Date: 12th May 2021 at 10:54pm
Lazio secured a 1-0 win over already relegated Parma at the Serie A on Wednesday evening.

Ciro Immobile was the hero for Aquile as grabbed the only goal of the game in the 95th minute, just as it appeared to be heading for a stalemate. The win keeps Lazio in with a slender chance of a climbing into the top four, as they look to edge into Champions League qualification.

A slow start saw neither team able to create much of note, and both struggled to get a foothold in the game.

With 32 minutes gone Lazio finally created a meaningful opportunity, as Luis Alberto crashed a shot against the crossbar after being superbly played through by Immobile.

The home side continued to press for the remainder of the half but could not find a way through Parma’s defence.

Parma had their real first chance just after the interval when Juan Brunetta’s deflected shot hit the post, and Riccardo Gagliolo follow up effort produced a good save from Lazio goalkeeper .

Lazio coach looked to inject some dynamism into his team with multiple substitutions, but his side were laboured until deep into stoppage time, as they finally forced a winner.

Immobile pounced on a loose ball and fired into the back of the net to give Lazio a huge win and keep their Champions league hopes alive, whilst Parma remain just two points clear of bottom club Crotone, having played a game more.

 

