Inter 5-1 Sampdoria | Goals and highlights | Champions celebrate Scudetto in style
Conor Clancy Date: 10th May 2021 at 7:00am


Inter continued their Scudetto celebrations by earning a 5-1 win over Sampdoria at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri were crowned champions last weekend and took to the pitch for the time since their triumph, with an early goal setting the tone for their outing.

Alexis Sanchez netted a brace for a much-changed Inter side, either side of Keita Balde’s goal for Sampdoria, whilst substitute Andrea Pinamonti scored his first of the season in the second half. The party atmosphere intensified as rifled in a penalty to secure a heavy win.

 

