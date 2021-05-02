Inter confirmed as Serie A champions

Antonio Conte’s Inter have been confirmed as Serie A champions, following Atalanta’s failure to win away to Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon.

Inter’s 2-0 win over Crotone on Saturday evening left Atalanta as the only team that could mathematically catch them in Serie A, though it would have required La Dea to win each of their remaining games.

The draw at the Mapei Stadium, however, leaves Inter with a 13-point lead over Serie A’s second-placed team with just four games to play, wrapping up the title with time to spare.