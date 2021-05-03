Inter fans’ celebrations face backlash

Inter fans’ celebrations after claiming their first Scudetto in over a decade have come in for criticism in Italy.

Antonio Conte’s side had their title sealed on Sunday as Atalanta dropped points at Sassuolo, leaving them uncatchable at the top.

Tens of thousands of Inter fans assembled in Milan to celebrate the success, with the city’s iconic Piazza del Duomo packed full of Nerazzurri supporters singing, hugging, and partying.

Corriere della Sera were one of the publications to point accusatory fingers at those who showed disregard to Lombardia’s coronavirus restrictions.

“And the anti-COVID regulations?” they wrote.

Given how hard hit Italy and, in particular, Lombardia has been by the coronavirus since February 2020, many people across the country were concerned and angered by the images coming from Milan.

Italy is still trying to play catch-up after a slower start to their vaccination rollout than had been aimed for, and there are fears that the celebrations on Sunday could see cases rise again and lead to restrictions – which had only recently eased – becoming more strict.