Inter’s Scudetto win was sealed on Sunday afternoon as Atalanta failed to beat Sassuolo, handing Antonio Conte’s side the title with four games to spare.

Having not won Serie A since Jose Mourinho’s treble-winning side in 2010, Nerazzurri supporters were desperate to celebrate their team’s success.

Reuters’ photographers captured the scenes in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo, which was swarmed by fans on Sunday evening.