Inter player ratings: Lukaku back amongst the goals
Date: 12th May 2021 at 11:02pm
Champions Inter continued their unbeaten run as they battled to 3-1 win over Roma at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on Wednesday.

The raced into an early lead through goals from midfielders Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino, but found themselves under considerable pressure after Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulled one back for the visitors.

Romelu Lukaku sealed victory in stoppage time as he finished a rapid Achraf Hakimi counterattack and give ’s side another three points.

Ratings

Radu 6; Skriniar 6.5, Ranocchia 7, D’Ambrosio 6; Darmian 6.5 (’77 Young 6), 6, Brozovic 7, Vecino 6.5 (’59 Sensi 6), Perisic 6 (’59 Hakimi 6.5); 6.5 (’35 5 (’77 Pinamonti 6), Lukaku 7

Player of the match: Romelu Lukaku

In one of Inter’s less convincing displays in recent weeks, the Belgian continued to lead the line well and his strength and pace to get in behind caused Roma problems, particularly in the half. A willing runner, he got his goal late on to break a mini-drought and wrap up the win.

 

