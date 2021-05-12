Inter player ratings: Lukaku back amongst the goals

Champions Inter continued their unbeaten run as they battled to a 3-1 win over Roma at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri raced into an early lead through goals from midfielders Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino, but found themselves under considerable pressure after Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulled one back for the visitors.

Romelu Lukaku sealed victory in stoppage time as he finished a rapid Achraf Hakimi counterattack and give Antonio Conte’s side another three points.

Ratings

Radu 6; Skriniar 6.5, Ranocchia 7, D’Ambrosio 6; Darmian 6.5 (’77 Young 6), Barella 6, Brozovic 7, Vecino 6.5 (’59 Sensi 6), Perisic 6 (’59 Hakimi 6.5); Sanchez 6.5 (’35 Martinez 5 (’77 Pinamonti 6), Lukaku 7

Player of the match: Romelu Lukaku

In one of Inter’s less convincing displays in recent weeks, the Belgian continued to lead the line well and his strength and pace to get in behind caused Roma problems, particularly in the first half. A willing runner, he got his goal late on to break a mini-drought and wrap up the win.