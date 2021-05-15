Inter Player Ratings: Martinez the menace

Inter failed to dent the Champions League qualification hopes of bitter rivals Juventus after the Bianconeri won a controversial Derby d’Italia 3-2 at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening in Serie A.

Juan Cuadrado slotted home a late penalty in Turin after VAR had already awarded both sides questionable penalty kicks and there was a lengthy discussion over whether an 85th-minute Giorgio Chiellini own goal would count.

Ratings:

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 6.5, De Vrij 6.5, Bastoni 6 (Vecino 6); Hakimi 5.5, Barella 6, Brozovic 6, Eriksen 6.5 (Sensi 5.5), Darmian 5.5 (Perisic 6 ); Martinez 6.5, Lukaku 6.5.

Player of the Match – Lautaro Martinez

The Argentinean would not get on the scoresheet against the former champions but went close with a curling right-footed effort as the Nerazzurri chased an equaliser. It was Martinez who was fouled for Romelu Lukaku’s penalty and could have won another, after a tussle with Chiellini.