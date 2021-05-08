Inter player ratings: Sanchez starts Scudetto party

Newly crowned champions Inter enjoyed a comprehensive 5-1 win over Sampdoria on Saturday in their first match since wrapping up the Scudetto.

Roberto Gagliardini struck early, whilst Alexis Sanchez netted a brace either side of Keita Balde’s goal for Sampdoria, as the Nerazzurri built up a healthy first half lead.

With coach Antonio Conte making changes to his side, substitute Andrea Pinamonti stepped off the bench to add a fourth on the hour, whilst Lautaro Martinez made it five from the penalty spot.

Ratings

Handanovic 6 (’46 Radu 6); D’Ambrosio 6, Ranocchia 6.5, Bastoni 6; Hakimi 7, Gagliardini 8 (’61 Barella 7.5), Eriksen 6 (’55 Brozovic 6), Vecino 6.5, Young 6.5; Sanchez 8 (’55 Pinamonti 7), Martinez 7 (’73 Sensi N/A)

Player of the match – Alexis Sanchez

The Chilean forward had been looking for greater opportunities in the starting line-up and took his chance with both hands, grabbing a first half brace to set Inter on course for victory. A vicious effort from a tight angle was followed up by a clever side-footed strike to blow Sampdoria away.