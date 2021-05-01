Inter Player Ratings: Super Sub Eriksen sends Crotone down

Relegation to Serie B was confirmed for Crotone, as champions elect Inter left the Stadio Ezio Scida with a 2-0 victory in Serie A on Saturday evening and could win the Scudetto this weekend, if Atalanta cannot defeat Sassuolo.

However, Lo Squalo made it difficult for the Nerazzurri and it took the second half introduction of Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez and Ivan Perisic for the visitors to secure three valuable points in Calabria.

Ratings:

Handanovic 6 ; Skriniar 6.5 , De Vrij 6 , Bastoni 6 ; Hakimi 6.5 , Barella 6.5 , Brozovic 6 , Sensi 6.5 (Eriksen 7) , Darmian 5.5 (Perisic 6) ; Lukaku 6.5 , Martinez 6 (Sanchez 6.5)

Player of the Match – Christian Eriksen

Despite arriving with just 25 minutes left to play, the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker gave Inter an increased creative spark against a well-drilled side fighting for their top-flight survival. Within four minutes of the Denmark international’s arrival, the Nerazzurri had made the breakthrough, as Eriksen finished some wonderful combination play with a low drive.