Inter-Sampdoria: When and where to watch in the USA, kick-off time and channel

Inter host Sampdoria at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday afternoon in Serie A.

Antonio Conte’s recently crowned 19-time Serie A champions will be hoping for more of the same from their fantastic forwards, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez as they look to celebrate their title win in style.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, will likely go with a 4-4-2 formation, spearheaded by Fabio Quagliarella and Manolo Gabbiadini as Claudio Ranieri looks to finish the Serie A season on a high.

When and where to watch Inter vs Sampdoria

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+ and Rai Italia Nord America.

With kick-off set for 15:00 CEST, the game will start at 09:00 EST and 06:00 PT.