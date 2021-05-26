Inter ultras protest at club headquarters

Members of Inter’s Curva Nord have headed to the club’s headquarters in Milan to express their frustration with Steven Zhang and Suning.

Despite winning Inter’s first Scudetto in 11 years, coach Antonio Conte now appears set to leave the club this week due to Suning’s need to sell players and cut the salary bill by around 20 percent this summer.

On Wednesday, some of the club’s ultras gathered in the city and, as per FCInter1908.it, even met with club directors.

They also hung banners outside the club’s headquarters in the city. One read: ‘Zhang, take responsibility or leave our city’, while another said: ‘Scaling down champions is for idiots. The coach, staff, and players are untouchable!’.

Inter have made contact with Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi, who has expressed an interest in succeeding Conte at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.