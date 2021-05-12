Inter vs Roma: When and where to watch in the USA, kick-off time and channel

Conor Clancy Date: 12th May 2021 at 3:27am
Serie A champions Inter host Roma at the on Wednesday evening hoping to continue their Scudetto celebrations against ’s side.

Antonio ’s Inter won’t be easy opponents for Roma, who still have work to do to qualify for Europe next season. They’ll be hoping that Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo can do them a favour by beating Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia.

American Bryan Reynolds might feature for the Giallorossi, with La giving him a 40 percent chance of starting.

Romelu and Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, are expected to lead the line for Inter.

When and where to watch Inter vs Roma

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

With kick-off set for 20:45 CEST, the game will start at 14:45 EST and 11:45 PT on Wednesday.

 

