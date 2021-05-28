Italy put seven past San Marino

Italy put seven past San Marino
Conor Clancy Date: 28th May 2021 at 10:43pm
Written by:

An experimental Italy XI thumped San Marino 7-0 in an friendly on Friday evening Roberto Mancini’s side’s preparations for the European continued.

Gli Azzurri face Turkey on July 11 in the tournament’s opening game in Rome, and will face the Czech Republic in their final warm-up game on June 4, next Friday.

Federico Bernardeschi was captain on the night and he got Italy up and running by opening the scoring at the Sardegna Arena after half an hour. Sassuolo’s doubled their lead shortly after to send Mancini’s side in at the break with a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, though, Italy stepped things up.

Matteo Politano and Andrea Belotti made it four, before Matteo Pessina bagged Gli Azzurri’s fifth.

Politano and Pessina both then scored again to give Italy a comprehensive 7-0 win.

 

Related articles