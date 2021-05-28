Italy put seven past San Marino

An experimental Italy XI thumped San Marino 7-0 in an international friendly on Friday evening as Roberto Mancini’s side’s preparations for the European Championship continued.

Gli Azzurri face Turkey on July 11 in the tournament’s opening game in Rome, and will face the Czech Republic in their final warm-up game on June 4, next Friday.

Federico Bernardeschi was captain on the night and he got Italy up and running by opening the scoring at the Sardegna Arena after half an hour. Sassuolo’s Gian Marco Ferrari doubled their lead shortly after to send Mancini’s side in at the break with a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, though, Italy stepped things up.

Matteo Politano and Andrea Belotti made it four, before Matteo Pessina bagged Gli Azzurri’s fifth.

Politano and Pessina both then scored again to give Italy a comprehensive 7-0 win.