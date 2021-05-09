Juventus 0-3 AC Milan | Goals and highlights | Advantage Rossoneri in Champions League race

After relinquishing their Serie A crown to Inter last weekend, Juventus suffered a potentially disastrous 3-0 defeat to AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night, as the battle for Champions League qualification nears its conclusion.

Brahim Diaz edged the Rossoneri ahead at the end of a cagey first half, before substitute Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori secured the win lead late on, to move three points ahead of the Bianconeri and into third place. Crucially, the win also gives Milan the head-to-head advantage over the recently dethroned champions.

With Napoli brushing aside relegation-threatened Spezia 4-1 and Atalanta hitting five against Serie B-bound Parma earlier in Round 35 to strengthen their own respective positions behind Inter, sealing victory in Turin had become even more important to the pair.