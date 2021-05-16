Juventus 3-2 Inter | Goals and highlights | Controversy aplenty in Derby d’Italia

Juventus 3-2 Inter | Goals and highlights | Controversy aplenty in Derby d’Italia
Conor Clancy Date: 16th May 2021 at 4:00am
Written by:

Juventus recovered some pride and kept alive hopes of Champions League qualification at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening, overcoming Inter 3-2 in the Derby d’Italia, just two weeks after the Nerazzurri had dethroned the Turin giants.

Juan Cuadrado put in a Player-of-the-Match performance, bagging a and a Cristiano Ronaldo goal won a controversial game for the Bianconeri, moving them fourth in the Serie A table, despite Giorgio Chiellini an own goal and converting a penalty.

After Atalanta defeated Genoa earlier in the day to secure their place at the top table of European next season, are left to with AC Milan and Napoli for the final two qualification places.

 

