Juventus coach Pirlo: “I have seen the team grow in recent weeks”

After leading his side to victory in the Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo insisted that they were developing and improving.

The Bianconeri lifted the trophy after a 2-1 win over Atalanta, courtesy of goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa, either side of a Ruslan Malinovskyi strike for La Dea.

Speaking in his press conference after the match at the Mapei Stadium, Pirlo argued that the victory was a continuation of a development in the team and they were in high spirits, despite a difficult campaign in Serie A.

“I had already found the right Juventus some weeks ago, the spirit was right even before the defeat to Milan. I saw a team that are aware of the moment we are going through,” the former Bianconeri midfielder claimed.

“When there is sacrifice on the part of everyone, trying to help each other, then reaching our goal becomes much simpler.”

Pirlo has come under pressure as Juventus battle to secure a place in the top four and Champions League qualification, but he remained adamant that he was focused on his task rather than worrying about his future.

“I have already said a thousand times that I only think of doing my job well, day by day, so that we can win finals like this. I still have another match, on Sunday (against Bologna in Serie A), where we will face a team that will try to prevent us from winning,” he continued.

“There is talk everyday externally, but I only try to do my best for the good of the team. It was just gossip that said the dressing room was against me, but they have always given 100% and when you get results it’s normal that people are happier.

“I would love to be in charge for the Supercoppa Italiana. I love this club, it gave me great satisfaction as a player and now I am able to coach it.”

Juventus’ victory came with goals from two of their brightest young talents and Pirlo felt it was crucial to allow both Kulusevski and Chiesa to develop.

“It is important to let them grow, they are young, very strong and are both the present and future of this team. They are ambitious guys and this must be just the starting point. I have shown a lot of confidence in them and they have repaid me with these performances,” Pirlo concluded.