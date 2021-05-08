Juventus crowned Serie A Femminile champions

Juventus were officially crowned Serie A Femminile champions on Saturday afternoon as they beat relegation-threatened Napoli 2-0 in Turin.

The Bianconere’s goals on the day were bagged by impressive duo Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonasea, extending their phenomenal record in the Italian top flight. Girelli’s goal, which was the opener in the 19th minute, made her the first Juventus player to hit 50 goals in Serie A Femminile.

A Coppa Italia semi-final first leg loss against Roma remains the only domestic defeat they have suffered in two years, and they have won each of the 20 games they’ve played in Serie A this season. With just two Rounds of fixtures left to play, they’ll undoubtedly have their eyes set on going the whole season without dropping a single point.