Juventus crowned Serie A Femminile champions

Juventus crowned Serie A Femminile champions
Conor Clancy Date: 8th May 2021 at 4:41pm
Written by:

Juventus were officially crowned Serie Femminile champions on Saturday afternoon as they beat relegation-threatened Napoli 2-0 in Turin.

The Bianconere’s goals on the day were bagged by impressive duo Cristiana Girelli and , extending their phenomenal record in the Italian top flight. Girelli’s goal, which was the opener in the 19th minute, made her the Juventus player to hit 50 goals in .

A semi-final first leg loss against Roma remains the only domestic defeat they have suffered in two years, and they have won each of the 20 games they’ve played in Serie A this season. With just two Rounds of fixtures left to play, they’ll undoubtedly have their eyes set on going the whole season without dropping a single point.

 

Related articles