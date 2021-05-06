Juventus faced with Champions League ban

Juventus’ place in next season’s Champions League is at risk after it was announced that UEFA are looking to impose strict fines and bans on those involved in the failed formation of the Super League.

The Serie A clubs in question are Inter, Juventus and AC Milan when it comes to strict financial punishment that will be imposed by UEFA, although the two Milan clubs may face lower sanctions for withdrawing from the proposed Super League in an efficient manner.

However, the Bianconeri not only face higher fines from Europe but also the potential of being banned from the Champions League, as announced on ESPN.

On top of this disastrous news for the recently dethroned Serie A giants comes the announcement that the FIGC (Italian Football Association) is also set to announce its own sanctions upon the clubs, especially Juventus, in the coming days.

The type of penalty is not yet known, but Andrea Agnelli must be prepared for things to get worse still in what has already been a week of disappointment for the ex-Serie A champions.