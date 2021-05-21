Juventus goalkeeper could join Monza

Gianluigi Buffon could be playing for Serie B club Monza in 2021/22 as the northern Italian club plan to make another push for Serie A promotion.

The 43-year-old is expected to leave Juventus at the end of this season while I Brianzoli are already assessing their options after they were knocked out of the Serie B playoffs by Cittadella.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Buffon would not be reluctant to drop down to Serie B and helping Monza reach Serie A for the first time in their history will provide the veteran goalkeeper with a new challenge. Buffon has said himself that he is looking for a “crazy challenge”.

It would not be the first time the former Italy international has featured in the Cadetti as he played for Juventus in the Italian second division in 2006/07 after I Bianconeri were demoted due to the Calciopoli scandal.

Buffon has spent almost two decades with Juventus, having joined the Torinese side from Parma in 2001, but he spent a season at French club Paris Saint-Germain in 2018/19.