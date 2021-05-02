Juventus player ratings: Better late than never for Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Udinese at the Dacia Arena in Serie A on Sunday, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring two late goals for the outgoing champions.

Trailing to an early Nahuel Molina goal, the Bianconeri were afforded a lifeline with Rodrigo De Paul handled a Ronaldo freekick in the box late on, and the Portuguese made no mistake from the spot.

With just minutes remaining, Ronaldo sunk Zebrette hearts and kept Juventus’ Champions League hopes alive as he headed in from Adrien Rabiot’s cross.

Ratings:

Szczesny 6; Danilo 6 (86′ Correa N/A), De Ligt 6, Bonucci 5.5, Alex Sandro 5; Cuadrado 5.5, Bentancur 5, McKennie 5 (85′ Rabiot 6.5), Bernardeschi 4.5 (59′ Kulusevski); Dybala 5 (66′ Morata 5.5), Ronaldo 7

Player of the Match – Cristiano Ronaldo

The forward endured a frustrating time for the majority of the game and saw passes go astray, as well as sloppy work in possession. Yet with the match slipping out of Juventus’ grasp, he stepped up late on with an excellent penalty and fine header to complete the turnaround.