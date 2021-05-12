Juventus Player Ratings: Buffon turns back the years

Juventus claimed an important 3-1 victory away at Sassuolo on Wednesday night, and veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was the standout performer.

Despite prolonged Sassuolo pressure, Juve won the game thanks to key moments of quality. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored their 100th goals for the Bianconeri, meaning it was a happy night for Andrea Pirlo’s side.

Ratings:

Buffon 7.5; Alex Sandro 7, Bonucci 6, De Ligt 6.5, Danilo 6; Kulusevski 6, Rabiot 6.5, Arthur 5.5 (61′ Bentancur 5.5), Chiesa 5.5 (81′ Cuadrado n/r); Dybala 7 (81′ McKennie n/r), Ronado 7.

Player of the match – Gianluigi Buffon

He may have announced his intentions to leave Juventus come the end of the season, but Gianluigi Buffon is doing everything he can to secure Champions League football for his side. He saved an early penalty against Sassuolo that would’ve seen his team fall behind. By making that great save, it allowed Juve to push forward with renewed optimism and head into the break 2-0 up.