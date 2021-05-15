Juventus Player Ratings: Cool, clinical Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado scored a rare brace to edge Juventus past Serie A champions Inter 3-2 at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening, amid a number of VAR calls added plenty of entertainment to events in Turin.

The win moved the Bianconeri into the final Champions League qualification place for next season, but also allowed the Old Lady to recover some pride, after relinquishing the Scudetto to the Nerazzurri.

Ratings:

Szczesny 6; Danilo 6, De Ligt 6, Chiellini 6, Alex Sandro 6; Cuadrado 7.5, Bentancur 6, Rabiot 6, Chiesa 6 (Demiral 6 ); Kulusevski 6 (McKennie 6), Ronaldo 6 (Morata 6).

Player of the Match – Juan Cuadrado

Three minutes into first-half injury-time the Colombian arrived at the edge of the box to send a powerful drive past Samir Handanovic to make it 2-1. Then, just seconds after Giorgio Chiellini had equalised for Inter with an 85th-minute own goal, Cuadrado won and converted a penalty.