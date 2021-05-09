Juventus Player Ratings: Cristiano Crashes

Juventus were painfully blunt in attack, as they suffered an embarrassing 3-0 home defeat to AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night, which increases concerns that the Old Lady could fail to qualify for the Champions League next term.

By comparison Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori took their chances, during a game of few opportunities, to secure a comfortable win and leave the Bianconeri sitting in fifth place, albeit just one point behind Napoli in fourth.

Ratings:

Szczesny 6; Cuadrado 5.5, De Ligt 6, Chiellini 5.5, Alex Sandro 5.5; McKennie 6, Bentancur 5 (Kulusevski 5.5), Rabiot 5, Chiesa 5 (Dybala 5); Morata 4.5, Ronaldo 4.

Player of the Match – Weston McKennie

The Juventus midfielder was his usual energetic self, however, when those ahead of him are struggling, it has very little impact on the match. There will be plenty of disappointed faces in the Bianconeri dressing room, but the 22-year-old can take some comfort from his efforts.